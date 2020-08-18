UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Street Art Thrives In Sao Paulo Despite Pandemic

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 11:40 AM

Street art thrives in Sao Paulo despite pandemic

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Perched atop a platform swaying in the air 10 stories high, Paola Delfin is putting the final touches on a giant graffiti mural in the sprawling concrete jungle of Sao Paulo.

The Brazilian mega-city is known as a world street-art capital, and not even the coronavirus pandemic has stopped graffiti painters.

Delfin and 14 other artists are painting 12 giant murals on the facades of a series of buildings around a square in the chic neighborhood of Pinheiros.

The work is part of the NaLata urban art festival, an event that had to be mostly canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic -- except for the murals.

Together, they cover 3,689 square meters (40,000 square feet), the biggest ensemble graffiti work in Brazil.

Because of coronavirus stay-at-home measures, "we decided we would only feature artists who were already in Sao Paulo," said the festival's curator, Luan Cardoso.

"The festival was originally going to have a series of public activities, but we had to cancel them to avoid crowds. With these paintings, though, this part of the festival is happening in the street. It's totally democratic," he told AFP.

Related Topics

World Sao Paulo Luan Brazil Event Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Waqar Younis reviews second Test in virtual media ..

35 minutes ago

Local Press: Another achievement by Sharjah Airpor ..

44 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 21.9 million, de ..

44 minutes ago

Germany reports 1,390 new coronavirus cases

44 minutes ago

Gold prices go up by Rs 400 to Rs119,400 per tola

57 minutes ago

Second test concludes in draw after rain stops pla ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.