Student Esraa Al-Wasaibee ranks 2nd globally in Al-Khwarizmi Mathematics Competition in Republic of Korea

AL AHSA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Female student Esraa bint Abdullah Al-Wasaibee, from Al-Ahsa Education, has achieved second position in the world in Al-Khwarizmi Al-Saghir Mathematics Competition (Quick Mental Arithmetic) for the year 2022 held in the Republic of Korea.

Director of Education Department of Al-Ahsa Governorate Hamad Al-Essa pointed out that the achievement of this rank by the student reflects the extent of interest, care and support that the wise leadership attaches to education and overcoming obstacles for students to achieve progress and distinguished scientific positions globall