Swiatek downs veteran Kanepi to make Australian Open semi-finals

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Iga Swiatek came from a set down to make her maiden Australian Open semi-final Wednesday, battling past gutsy veteran Kaia Kanepi to set a last-four clash with Danielle Collins.

Still just 20, the consistent Polish seventh seed proved too resilient, ending the unseeded Estonian's surprise Melbourne Park run 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena in a exhausting 3hr 1min.

She will play Collins for a place in the final after the American 27th seed ground down Alize Cornet 7-5, 6-1.