UrduPoint.com

Symposium On Sino-Pak Bio-health Agriculture Demonstration Park Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Symposium on Sino-Pak bio-health agriculture demonstration park held

BEIJING, Nov. 19Â (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :The 4th International Symposium on the Belt and Road Bio-health Agriculture and the Development of Sino-Pak Bio-health Agriculture Oversea Sci-tech Demonstration Park was held at Northwest A&F University (NWAFU), Yangling, China.

At the symposium, 22 keynote reports were delivered on bio-immunity and bio-protein technology, healthy seed industry, bio-information technology, smart agriculture technology and healthy animal husbandry.

The latest developments of the Sino-Pak Bio-health Agriculture Oversea Sci-tech Demonstration Park were introduced, CEN reported.

According to Bao Dai, Vice General Manager, Pakistan Subsidiary Co., Ltd, China, Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC), the joint demonstration park will be constructed in three phases.

In the first phase, a demonstration area will be established to plant crops with low input and high value addition. In the second phase, more will be invested in high-tech agricultural products. Joint efforts will also be made in talent training and agricultural laboratory establishment. The third phase will focus on agricultural macro monitoring management and big data.

"Biohealth Agriculture" (BHA) was put forward by NWAFU Professor Zhang Lixin in 2017 at the first International Symposium on the Belt and Road Bio-health. It refers to the use of biological means for safe and quality agricultural production, involving the sustainability of the health of soil, plants, animals, humans, and ecosystems by lessening or excluding external agricultural inputs, especially pesticides and synthetic chemical fertilizers or other hazardous/toxic chemicals.

At the University of Lahore, field trials are underway and the application of nano biochar has proved effective in improving the yield of Okra, gourd, and eggplant. Youth are being trained in collaboration with the Government of Pakistan under the Kamyab Jawan Project.

Research is also carried out on promoting vegetable production through bio-healthy agriculture, physiological perspectives of salt tolerance in wheat, impacts of biofertilizers on salt stress tolerance and maize, bio-health nano fertilizers adoption and applications for sustainable and climate-resilient farming in Pakistan, production of bioactive oligosaccharides from cress seed mucilage through microbial bioprocessing, etc.

By sharing new technologies and crop varieties, the project aims to modernize Pakistan's agriculture, increase productivity, and lift more people out of poverty.

The symposium was also attended by scholars from the United States, Canada, Pakistan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Sudan, Rwanda, etc.

During the 5-day event, participants visited the science & technology park of local enterprises and held exchange meetings in Yangling Demonstration Zone.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Technology Exchange Iran Sri Lanka China Canada Egypt Agriculture Road Indonesia Ethiopia Rwanda United States Saudi Arabia Sudan Cambodia 2017 Event From Government Wheat Industry Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Next COAS's name will be revealed on Tuesday or We ..

Next COAS's name will be revealed on Tuesday or Wednesday: Khawaja Asif

1 hour ago
 Renowned scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani passes away at ..

Renowned scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani passes away at the age 86

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister says PTIâ€™s long march agenda f ..

Interior Minister says PTIâ€™s long march agenda failed

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th November 2022

4 hours ago
 President, PM grieved over Mufti Rafi Usmani's dea ..

President, PM grieved over Mufti Rafi Usmani's death

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.