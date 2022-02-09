UrduPoint.com

Taiwan Reports 54 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Taiwan reports 54 new COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI, Feb. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Taiwan reported 54 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. These included ten locally-transmitted infections and 44 imported ones, the island's disease-monitoring agency said.

Of the new local cases, four were from a family cluster in Kaohsiung with an unknown source of infection.

The rest were linked to previous cluster infections in Taipei, New Taipei, and Taoyuan.

To date, Taiwan has reported 19,293 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 15,238 were local infections.

Related Topics

Taoyuan New Taipei Kaohsiung Taipei Family From

Recent Stories

Toronto buses decorated with Tiger to showcase Chi ..

Toronto buses decorated with Tiger to showcase Chinese culture

41 minutes ago
 Minsk Ready to Discuss Russia's Security Guarantee ..

Minsk Ready to Discuss Russia's Security Guarantees With West - Diplomat

41 minutes ago
 Russia Focused on Quite Diplomatic Work With US on ..

Russia Focused on Quite Diplomatic Work With US on Security Guarantees - Ryabkov

41 minutes ago
 Moscow on THAAD in Ukraine: Russia Calls on US to ..

Moscow on THAAD in Ukraine: Russia Calls on US to Avoid 'Stupidity'

41 minutes ago
 German research ministry to fund projects to fight ..

German research ministry to fund projects to fight online disinformation

42 minutes ago
 Los Angeles County to continue mask mandate despit ..

Los Angeles County to continue mask mandate despite California's open schedule

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>