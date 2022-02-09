Taiwan reports 54 new COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI, Feb. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Taiwan reported 54 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. These included ten locally-transmitted infections and 44 imported ones, the island's disease-monitoring agency said.

Of the new local cases, four were from a family cluster in Kaohsiung with an unknown source of infection.

The rest were linked to previous cluster infections in Taipei, New Taipei, and Taoyuan.

To date, Taiwan has reported 19,293 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 15,238 were local infections.