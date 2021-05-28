UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taiwan Reports 555 Local COVID-19 Cases, 19 Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 04:00 PM

Taiwan reports 555 local COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

TAIPEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Taiwan, on Friday, reported 297 new local COVID-19 infections and 258 backlogged local cases, including 19 deaths, according to the local disease monitoring agency.

Of the new local infections, 157 were male, and 140 were female, and their onset of symptoms ranged from April 29 to May 27.

Among the 258 backlogged cases, 133 were male, and 125 were female, the agency said.

A total of 19 deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Friday, the highest daily toll on the island since the pandemic began.

Taiwan is seeing a steep rise in local infections amid strained medical resources.

The daily numbers of new local COVID-19 cases have exceeded 200 for 13 consecutive days from May 16 to 28.

Both New Taipei City and Taipei City are the hardest hit by the pandemic and have had more than 2,000 local cases.

On the same day, Taiwan also reported two new imported COVID-19 cases from Australia and the Philippines.

The total number of confirmed cases on the island since the pandemic began has risen to 7,315, including 6,136 local cases and 78 deaths, the agency said.

Related Topics

Australia Male New Taipei Taipei Same Philippines April May From

Recent Stories

American Film Showcase Organizes Workshops For Pak ..

21 minutes ago

PTA Receives PKR 15.82 billion Against Second Inst ..

24 minutes ago

Qureshi says Israel's Benjamen Netanyahu is in sta ..

44 minutes ago

Russia Values Relations With Slovenia Free From 'O ..

47 seconds ago

New Zealand extends travel bubble pause with Austr ..

49 seconds ago

Russia records 9,252 new COVID-19 cases

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.