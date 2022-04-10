Taiwan reports 578 new COVID-19 cases, one death

TAIPEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) --:Taiwan on Saturday reported one death from COVID-19 and an additional 578 new cases of the disease, including 442 locally transmitted infections and 136 imported cases, according to the island's disease monitoring agency.

The reported death involved a woman in her 90s, who was confirmed on April 4 to have been infected, and listed as part of an infection cluster in Keelung. She died on April 7, the agency said.

The number of locally transmitted cases on Saturday set a new daily high for the year, although 250 of the new local cases were asymptomatic, the agency said.

The local infections covered 17 counties and cities in Taiwan, with New Taipei having the highest number at 143.

To date, Taiwan has reported 26,836 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 18,149 were local infections.