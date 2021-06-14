UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taj Mahal To Reopen As India Eases Covid-19 Restrictions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Taj Mahal to reopen as India eases Covid-19 restrictions

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :India's top tourist attraction the Taj Mahal will reopen this week, the government said Monday, two months after it was shut as a deadly surge in coronavirus infections swept the country.

Cases and deaths in the vast nation of 1.3 billion people soared to record levels in April and May, with state and national authorities imposing lockdowns and other restrictions to stem the spread of the virus.

Infections have declined in recent weeks, with major cities including the capital New Delhi and the financial capital Mumbai lifting some curbs on movement and activities.

One of the New Seven Wonders of the World, the Taj Mahal was shut down in March last year as India imposed one of the world's strictest lockdowns at the start of the pandemic.

The monument of love built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan as a tomb for his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal reopened in September with restrictions on the number of visitors before shutting again in mid-April.

The Taj Mahal is in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, which was badly hit during the massive wave of infections and deaths.

Covid-19 precautions mean visitors would not be allowed to touch the shining marble mausoleum, an Archaeological Survey of India official said.

"All Covid-appropriate precautions are being taken," the official told AFP.

"Visitors will have to step on a sponge-like platform which will act as a sanitiser for shoes."

Related Topics

India Mumbai World Wife New Delhi March April May September All Government Top Billion Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler to address humanitarian leaders at S ..

16 minutes ago

Budget ignores most pressing problems: Mian Zahid ..

41 minutes ago

Punjab govt announces to establish ‘Punjab Panah ..

41 minutes ago

Punjab govt presents Rs2653bn budget amid roaring ..

54 minutes ago

SEHA advances medical education, training, and dev ..

1 hour ago

39,636 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.