DAR ES SALAAM, Sept. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) --:Tanzania's environment watchdog has destroyed 7.5 tons of banned plastic bags seized in Dar es Salaam and Coast regions, an official said on Thursday.

Boniface Guni, the state-run National Environment Management Council (NEMC) manager for southern zone, said the prohibited plastic bags seized in the two regions at various times were destroyed on Tuesday at a cement factory in Mtwara Region.

The 7.5 tonnes of banned plastic bags were seized from manufacturers, importers and consumers who defied the government's ban imposed on the products, said Guni.

Tanzania banned the use of plastic bags in 2019, in efforts aimed at stepping up the fight against plastic pollution.

Guni warned manufacturers and importers to stop producing and importing the banned plastic bags saying punitive measures will be taken against them.