Teen Surfer Killed In Australian Shark Attack

3 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 12:40 PM

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :A 17-year-old boy died after being bitten by a shark while surfing off Australia's east coast Saturday, authorities said.

Witnesses told police the boy had been attacked at Wooli Beach, 630 kilometres (390 miles) north of Sydney, New South Wales Police said in a statement.

"Several board-riders came to his assistance before the injured teen could be helped to shore," police said.

Despite attempts to revive the boy, who suffered serious leg injuries, he died at the scene.

It is the fifth known fatal shark attack in the country this year.

The death comes a week after a 36-year-old man was killed by a shark while spearfishing near the popular tourist destination of Fraser Island, about 700 kilometres (430 miles) north from Saturday's attack.

Australia has one of the world's highest incidences of shark attacks but fatalities are rare.

