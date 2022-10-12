Tennis: Cluj WTA results - 1st update

ClujNapoca, Romania, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :results from the WTA tournament in Cluj on Tuesday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 1st rd Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP) bt Irina Maria Bara (ROM) 6-1, 7-5 Gabriela Ruse (ROM) bt Harmony Tan (FRA) 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 6-3 Wang Xiyu (CHN x7) bt Jaqueline Cristian (ROM) 6-3, 6-3 Kamilla Rakhimova bt Olga Danilovic (SRB) 6-2, 6-4 Harriet Dart (GBR) bt Oceane Dodin (FRA) 6-2, 6-0 Viktorija Golubic (SUI) bt Diane Parry (FRA) 7-5, 7-6 (8/6)Anastasia Potapova ( x4) bt Ann Li (USA) 6-2, 7-6 (7/5)Anhelina Kalinina (UKR x2) bt Eugenie Bouchard (CAN) 6-3, 0-0 retired