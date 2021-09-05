UrduPoint.com

Tens Of Thousands Of Farmers Vow Defiance Over India Laws

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 08:40 PM

Tens of thousands of farmers vow defiance over India laws

Muzaffarnagar, India, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Tens of thousands of farmers rallied near India's capital on Sunday, vowing to remain defiant against the government over controversial agriculture laws they say will destroy their livelihoods.

Chanting "farmer, labourer, unity!", the men and women wore yellow and green scarves signifying harvest and mustard fields while waving national and farmer union flags in Uttar Pradesh state's Muzaffarnagar district.

The farmers have been camped out on the borders of Delhi since late November in one of the biggest challenges to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Farmers and union leaders reaffirmed at the gathering that they would fight for their rights and continue their sit-in along major highways into Delhi until the legislation is revoked.

They also called for a nationwide strike on September 27 to protest against the laws.

"It's like the whole city and the roads are full of farmers," lawyer and farmer's son Amit Chaudhary told AFP from the gathering.

"Farmers are not the sort of people to be tired.

We work day and night, irrespective of rains or harsh sun. We won't go back till the laws are taken back," he added.

An AFP photographer at the site said at least 50,000 farmers and supporters took part.

An umbrella body representing farmer unions said people from 15 states were there.

Modi's government says the industry is massively inefficient and in need of reform.

But protesters fear the laws deregulating the sector will leave them at the mercy of big corporations.

Several rounds of negotiations between the government and ministers have failed to resolve the stand-off.

About two-thirds of India's 1.3 billion population draw their livelihood from farming and the sector has long been a political minefield.

The massive gathering comes ahead of crucial polls next year in India's most populous state Uttar Pradesh, home to 200 million people and governed by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party.

The farmer agitation took a violent turn in January when a tractor rally transformed into a rampage in Delhi that left one farmer dead and hundreds of police officers injured.

Related Topics

India Injured Dead Delhi Prime Minister Protest Police Agriculture Narendra Modi Muzaffarnagar SITE January September November Women Sunday From Government Industry Billion Million Rains

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with ballistic missiles and b ..

11 minutes ago
 World Green Economy Summit 2021 to galvanise actio ..

World Green Economy Summit 2021 to galvanise action for sustainable recovery

12 minutes ago
 Digital Transformation is critical in Shaping Futu ..

Digital Transformation is critical in Shaping Future of Economy and Governance, ..

27 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince congratulates Humaid Al Nuaimi ..

Ajman Crown Prince congratulates Humaid Al Nuaimi on anniversary of assumption o ..

57 minutes ago
 Humaid Al Nuaimi: 40 years of achievements

Humaid Al Nuaimi: 40 years of achievements

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Pakistani PM&#039;s pho ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Pakistani PM&#039;s phone call

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.