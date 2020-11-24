UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tent And Garden: Displaced Syria Teen Recreates Lost Family Home

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 09:50 AM

Tent and garden: Displaced Syria teen recreates lost family home

Atme, Syria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Among the olive trees in northwestern Syria, displaced teenager Wissam Diab plucks an oud outside his new home, a tent surrounded by luscious plants.

Inside, there are more tumbling indoor plants and a collection of tiny cacti, as well as dozens of books lined up on a cloth-covered table from authors such as Fyodor Dostoyevsky, Haruki Murakami and Egypt's celebrated Naguib Mahfouz, the only Arab to win the Nobel prize for literature.

Syria's war forced the Diab family to flee their village of Kafr Zita in central Hama province, but when 19-year-old Wissam moved into a tent in northwestern Syria he decided to recreate his childhood home.

"It's been four years, and we haven't been able to find a house or go back home," said the young man with green eyes and shoulder-length brown hair.

"What I've done with the tent is me trying to settle down." And settle down he did in his own tent in an olive grove in the area of Atme, in Idlib province near the Turkish border, while his parents and two sisters have a separate tent next door.

A patterned stone path leads up to the front door and wooden sticks top the canvas roof.

All around, plants and flowering shrubs thrive in large plastic pots, or in neat rows in the soil of his front garden.

Indoors, he has hung a textile curtain along the tarpaulin wall, and made a small living room with a floor-level sofa.

An ornate red carpet pads out his tent underfoot.

"Our home was like this. We had a garden, we had a library, we had a lot of flowers," he said.

It "was like this, but much, much better".

Syria's war has killed more than 380,000 people and displaced millions since starting in 2011.

In Idlib, a major rebel bastion, around half of the three million inhabitants live in tents or shelters, many after losing their homes in other parts of the country now back under government control.

- New home 'from scratch' - In October 2016, Diab and his family were forced to flee their home further south, as regime aircraft bombarded the surrounding area in a bloody campaign that killed his only brother.

Scrolling through his smart phone, Diab shows images of their old home in Kafr Zita, which he says was blitzed in the fighting.

The family lived in a displacement camp until eight months ago.

But as fears mounted over the spread there of the novel coronavirus, they decided to move away to somewhere more secluded.

When they ran for their lives four years ago, the Diabs grabbed the bare necessities and Wissam managed to save a few of his precious books.

His collection now contains 85 novels and other books, including translated works by Dostoyevsky or Murakami, he says.

"Here I had to start again from scratch. I bought plants and books, and built the library up again," he said.

To pass the time, he is also teaching himself to play the oud via tutorials on YouTube.

Diab says many of his neighbours were surprised to see how much energy he had poured into transforming his tent.

But the young Syrian says he fears it will be some time before anybody can go home.

"I know we will be here for a while," he said.

So in the meanwhile, he looks after his cacti collection and waters his creeping jasmine.

Related Topics

Syria Egypt Young Man Idlib October Border 2016 Textile YouTube Family From Government Top Million Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

28 minutes ago

UAE condemns cowardly assault on petroleum product ..

8 hours ago

Two orphans, their grandparents granted UAE golden ..

8 hours ago

Terrorist attack on oil station in Jeddah cowardly ..

9 hours ago

Dubai Press Club celebrates 21st anniversary, laun ..

10 hours ago

Russian, Jordanian Foreign Ministers Discuss Karab ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.