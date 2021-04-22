UrduPoint.com
Thailand Reports 1,470 New COVID-19 Cases, Seven More Fatalities

Thailand reports 1,470 new COVID-19 cases, seven more fatalities

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Thailand on Thursday confirmed 1,470 new COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities as the Southeast Asian country continued to contain the new spike in domestic infections.

All the 1,470 new cases were local infections reported in 66 provinces, with the capital Bangkok leading the case increase with 446 new cases, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin.

The cases brought the country's total caseload to 48,113.

The seven fatalities reported Thursday took the total death toll to 117, according to Taweesin.

The new wave, which reportedly originated from entertainment venues in Bangkok early this month, has spread to more than 70 provinces of the country and infected more than 10,000 people, some of them with the fast-spreading COVID-19 variant first detected in Britain.

