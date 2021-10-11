Thailand to re-open to vaccinated tourists from November

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Thailand plans to fully re-open to vaccinated tourists from countries deemed low risk from November 1, the country's leader said Monday, citing the urgent need to save the kingdom's ailing economy.

Before the pandemic, Thailand attracted nearly 40 million visitors a year drawn to its picturesque beaches and robust nightlife, with tourism making up almost 20 percent of its national income.

But Covid-related travel restrictions have left the economy battered, contributing to its worst performance in more than 20 years.

Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha announced Monday the country will be reopening its borders to vaccinated tourists travelling by air from "low risk countries".

The 10 nations considered low risk include Britain, the United States, China, Germany and Singapore.

"When they arrive, they should present a (negative) Covid test... and test once again upon arrival," the prime minister said in a televised address.

After getting a negative test, "they can travel freely like Thais," he said.

His announcement significantly loosens up current restrictions in place for vaccinated tourists, who must undergo at least seven days hotel quarantine.

Visitors outside of Thailand's designated 10 low-risk countries are welcome, "but they have to be in quarantine," said Prayut, adding that more nations would be added to the greenlit list in December.