Banjul, Gambia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :The six candidates in the Gambian presidential election next month or their representatives have pledged to ensure a peaceful, democratic vote five years after the country's dictatorship ended, aides said Friday.

In signing what one diplomat called a "historic" code of conduct, the contenders also agreed to resort to judicial processes to address any disputes which may arise from the December 4 election.

"The six political parties have agreed to ensure the safety of electoral officials from any form of threats, abuse and violence to cooperate with IEC and law enforcement institutions to act professionally in investigating electoral disputes whether at the polling stations or communities," according to a copy of the code of conduct sent to AFP.

The IEC is the Independent Electoral Commission that has approved the six presidential candidates.

The code of conduct was drawn up by the Stockholm-based International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA), with most candidates signing it Thursday in the capital Banjul.

Three of those signing the code of conduct were the leader of the opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) Ousainou Darboe, Independent Candidate Essa Mbaye Faal and Abdoulie Jammeh of National Unity Party (NUP), aides said The minister of Trade, Regional Integration and Employment, Seedy Keita, signed the code of conduct on behalf of outgoing President Adama Barrow's National People's Party (NPP) and Amadou Kah, 2nd National Party leader, signed it on behalf of the Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC).

Candidate Halifa Sallah, who was not present for Thursay's signing, inked the agreement on Wednesday, aides said.

Mohamed Ibn Chambas, a Ghanaian diplomat present for the signatures, hailed the event.

"The signing of the code of conduct by the candidates is historic. This is the first time in the history of the country. This year's election is unique for the fact that it is taking place in a new democratic space," Ibn Chambas said.

The former speaker of Gambia's national assembly, Elizabeth Renner, said the political parties also agreed to refrain from making any statements that have the potential of ethnic, tribal and religious sentiment that could affect the election.

The election will be the first since the departure of former dictator Yahya Jammeh, who seized power in 1994 as part of a bloodless military coup.

He was then repeatedly re-elected in disputed circumstances until he was defeated in December 2016 by Barrow, who was then a relative unknown.

After a six-week crisis that led to military intervention by other West African states, Jammeh was forced into exile in Equatorial Guinea.