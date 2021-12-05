UrduPoint.com

Thousands Block Roads In Serbia To Protest Mining Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 09:30 AM

Thousands block roads in Serbia to protest mining project

Belgrade, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Thousands of demonstrators blocked major roads across Serbia Saturday as anger swelled over a government-backed plan to allow mining giant Rio Tinto to extract lithium from the Balkan nation.

In the capital Belgrade, protesters swarmed a major highway and bridge linking the city to outlying suburbs as the crowd chanted anti-government slogans while some held signs criticising the mining project.

Smaller protests were held in other Serbian cities, with small scuffles between demonstrators and counter-protesters in Belgrade and the northern city of Novi sad, according to local media reports.

"They allowed foreign companies to do whatever they want on our land. They put us on a platter for everyone who can just come and take whatever they want," Vladislava Cvoric, a 56-year old economist, told AFP during the protest.

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic shared a photograph of the protest on Instagram and commented that "clean air, water and food are keys to health".

"Without that, every word about 'health' is obsolete", Djokovic added.

The protests followed similar demonstrations last week during which masked men attacked one gathering in western Serbia's Sabac -- sparking outrage on social media and accusations the government was using hooligans to suppress the movement.

Substantial deposits of lithium -- a key component for electric car batteries -- are found around the western town of Loznica, where the Anglo-Australian company is buying up land but is still awaiting the final green light from the state to begin mining.

Rio Tinto discovered lithium reserves in the Loznica region in 2006.

The company intends to invest $2.4 billion (2.12 billion Euros) in the project, according to Vesna Prodanovic, director of Rio Sava, Rio Tinto's sister company in Serbia.

Critics have accused President Aleksandar Vucic's government of setting the stage for illegal land appropriations and ignoring environmental concerns.

The demonstrations come months ahead of likely national elections next year, with critics of the protests accusing organisers of stirring controversy to undermine Vucic before the polls.

Related Topics

Tennis Protest Water Social Media Company Car Novi Sad Belgrade Serbia Media From Government Billion Instagram

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2021

8 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th December 2021

1 hour ago
 UAE purchases 80 Rafale fighter jets to replace Ai ..

UAE purchases 80 Rafale fighter jets to replace Air Force Mirage fleet: Ministry ..

9 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Nigeria discuss pr ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Nigeria discuss promoting cooperation

9 hours ago
 Suspected jihadists fire rockets at Nigerian city

Suspected jihadists fire rockets at Nigerian city

9 hours ago
 US State Department Says Iran Tries to Accelerate ..

US State Department Says Iran Tries to Accelerate Nuclear Program to Get Edge in ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.