UrduPoint.com

Thousands Take Part In Marathon In Uganda To Promote HIV/AIDS Awareness

Published April 17, 2023 | 11:40 AM

KAMPALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Thousands of people took part in a Sunday marathon in Kampala, the capital of Uganda, aimed at promoting HIV/AIDS awareness as the country expects to end the scourge by 2030.

The marathon, also known as the Kabaka Birthday Run, was themed "The Fight to End HIV/AIDS by 2030", which attracted sponsorship from the government, the corporate world, cultural leaders, and various individuals from the entertainment industry.

Kabaka (King) Ronald Muwenda Mutebi of Buganda, a constitutional kingdom in modern-day Uganda, flagged off the run in Mengo, Kampala, as he celebrated his 68th birthday. The marathon was divided into 21km, 10km and 5km.

