Three-day Islamabad Taste Festival to start from Dec 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :A three-day "Islamabad Taste Festival" will be held at Jinnah Convention Center from December 3, which will include food, entertainment, music, and fun.

The three-day festival will feature Capital City's best restaurants, well-known food brands, and stalls.

Renowned singers including Aima Baig, Surj RDB, Asim Azhar, and others would also perform live at the festival.

National and international cuisines will be displayed at various stalls.