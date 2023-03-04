UrduPoint.com

Three Dead, Over 40,000 Displaced From Malaysia Floods

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Three dead, over 40,000 displaced from Malaysia floods

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Flooding in Malaysia has displaced over 40,000 people as of Saturday in several states with the worst hit being Johor state, according to government data.

Over 37,000 have been evacuated to flood relief centres in Johor alone while the states of Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Malacca in Peninsular Malaysia have fewer numbers of evacuees, according to the social welfare department.

On Wednesday, the first flood casualty in Johor was recorded after a man was found dead inside a car that is believed to have been swept away by floodwaters.

Since then two more deaths have been confirmed by the police officer in charge of Johor's Segamat district Ahmad Zamry Marinsah, who said the elderly victims had been found dead in their homes.

Separately, Fire and Rescue Department Deputy Director-General Edwin Galan Teruki said following a visit to the affected area that helicopters and additional rescue boats have been sent to assist in flood operations in Johor.

The department is prepared to mobilize additional manpower and equipment if the flood situation worsens nationwide, Teruki added.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department warned of continued heavy rains over the weekend and urged the public to monitor its warnings on the situation.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Flood Visit Car Man Malacca Malaysia Government Rains

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan considers Pakistan as strategic partn ..

Turkmenistan considers Pakistan as strategic partner: Envoy

2 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution delegation visit ..

National Human Rights Institution delegation visits National Human Rights Counci ..

14 minutes ago
 SEHA to host 12th International Radiology Conferen ..

SEHA to host 12th International Radiology Conference in Al Ain

44 minutes ago
 Sunreef Yachts chooses UAE for global expansion pl ..

Sunreef Yachts chooses UAE for global expansion plans

2 hours ago
 PM affirms fraternal ties with Qatar in diverse fi ..

PM affirms fraternal ties with Qatar in diverse fields

2 hours ago
 PM to leave for Qatar tomorrow to attend UN Confer ..

PM to leave for Qatar tomorrow to attend UN Conference on LDCs

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.