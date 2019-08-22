UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed In Chad Police Station Attack

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 09:30 AM

Three killed in Chad police station attack

N'Djamena, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Three people were killed in northern Chad on Monday after trying to attack a police station in Bardai, two military sources said Wednesday.

The attack comes after a state of emergency was declared just days ago.

"A soldier killed his boss before fleeing to take refuge in the police station," one of the sources said.

The family of the dead soldier tried to attack the police station in revenge, provoking a response from officers that left three dead and four seriously injured, the second source said.

On Sunday, President Idriss Deby Itno declared a state of emergency in two eastern regions, Sila and Ouaddai, after violent ethnic clashes killed more than 50 people earlier this month.

Eastern Chad is in the grip of a cycle of violence between nomadic camel herders -- many from the Zaghawa ethnic group from which Deby hails -- and sedentary farmers from the Ouaddian community.

A state of emergency was also declared in the north of the country in the Tibesti region, which borders Libya and where Bardai is the main town.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Police Station Chad Libya Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

Five-day weather forecast

9 hours ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad initiates mas ..

9 hours ago

Punjab to be made exemplary province: Chief Minist ..

9 hours ago

Yemeni Gov't Asks President to Expel UAE From Arab ..

10 hours ago

Iran to Erase 4 Zeros From Sanctions-Battered Nati ..

10 hours ago

Paddy varieties with good aroma, taste must be dis ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.