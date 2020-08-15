UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tiger Confirms He Will Play In US PGA Playoff Opener

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

Tiger confirms he will play in US PGA playoff opener

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Tiger Woods confirmed Friday he will play in next week's US PGA Tour playoff opener, The Northern Trust at TPC Boston, after sharing 37th in last week's PGA Championship.

The 15-time major winner and reigning Masters champion ranks 47th in the FedEx Cup season playoff points standings and must rise into the top 30 to reach the Tour Championship next month in Atlanta.

"Excited to head to Boston for @TheNTGolf and start the #FedExCup Playoffs," Woods tweeted Friday.

Woods struggled with back issues and skipped events before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the golf season in March. He shared 40th last month at the Memorial in his only tuneup for last week's first major tournament of the year at TPC Harding Park.

World number 16 Woods won at TPC Boston in 2006 and has three other top-three showings over the layout, but has played there only once since 2013.

Woods, 44, has won 82 US PGA titles, level with Sam Snead for the all-time record.

Woods, who has played only five events all year, could play four tournaments in five weeks if his back holds, counting the PGA and the three tour playoff events.

He must remain among the top 70 in points after Boston to qualify for the second playoff event, the BMW Championship on August 27-30 at Olympia Fields, then crack the top 30 to make the season-ending Tour Championship on September 4-7 at East Lake.

Woods won the 2018 Tour Championship but last year did not qualify for the chance to defend that title, withdrawing from the first playoff event with a strained oblique then sharing 37th at the BMW, following which he had arthroscopic knee surgery and didn't play again until last October's Zozo Championship victory in Japan, where he matched Snead's mark.

Related Topics

Olympia Boston Atlanta Japan Tiger Woods March August September October 2018 Event All From BMW Top

Recent Stories

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdula ..

46 minutes ago

Belgium welcomes normalisation of relations betwee ..

3 hours ago

Germany hails normalisation of relations between U ..

3 hours ago

Speakers calls for dedication of all energies for ..

4 minutes ago

Indian Firms Ask RDIF for Details on Russian COVID ..

4 minutes ago

US, EU May Lift Sanctions if Venezuelans Establish ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.