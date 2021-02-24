UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tiger Woods In Hospital After 'major' Car Crash

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 01:30 AM

Tiger Woods in hospital after 'major' car crash

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :US golfer Tiger Woods was hospitalized Tuesday after a car crash in which his vehicle sustained "major damage," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's department said.

Woods, the sole occupant, was removed from the wreckage by firefighters and paramedics and taken to a local hospital for treatment, a statement said.

The extent of his injuries was not known. The roll-over collision near Los Angeles did not involve any other vehicles.

Related Topics

Vehicles Vehicle Car Los Angeles Tiger Woods From

Recent Stories

UAE stock market liquidity up to AED1.33 bn as upb ..

36 minutes ago

Over 3.48 million people in UAE vaccinated against ..

1 hour ago

Government Retreat reviews ways of boosting UAE’ ..

2 hours ago

EU Countries Already Received Over 40Mln of COVID- ..

60 minutes ago

JCP recommends Justice Khadim Hussain Sheikh as Ad ..

1 hour ago

Indian nefarious designs of expansionism jeopardiz ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.