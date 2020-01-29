Tokyo stocks close higher after Wall St rebound despite virus fears

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday after Wall Street rebounded, as investors eyed developments related to the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.71 percent, or 163.69 points, to end at 23,379.40, while the broader Topix index rose 0.45 percent, or 7.67 points, to 1,699.95.