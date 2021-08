Tokyo, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday, supported by a cheaper Yen against the Dollar amid lingering worries over rising virus cases.

The Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.52 percent, or 144.04 points, at 27,728.12, while the broader Topix index was up 0.39 percent, or 7.55 points, at 1,928.98 at the close.