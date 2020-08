(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened flat on Friday as investors took a wait-and-see attitude ahead of key US jobs data and a long weekend in Japan.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched up 0.77 points to 22,418.92 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 1.33 points, or 0.09 percent, at 1,551.21.