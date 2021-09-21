Tokyo, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index plunged more than two percent at the open on Tuesday, extending Wall Street falls on contagion fears from the expected collapse of debt-plagued Chinese property giant Evergrande.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dived 2.07 percent or 630.51 points to 29,869.54 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 2.21 percent or 46.36 points to 2,053.81.

"The Japanese market, which was closed on Monday, is expected to be dominated by sell-orders with investors discouraged by the global market rout over the financial crisis at China's Evergrande," senior strategist Yoshihiro Ito of Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

"The market will continue to be volatile, with trading volume already expected to shrink" ahead of the US Federal Reserve's meeting this week, he added.

The Dollar fetched 109.45 Yen in early trade, against 109.38 yen in New York.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 1.8 percent at 33,970.47, the broad-based S&P finished down 1.7 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq fell 2.2 percent.