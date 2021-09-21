UrduPoint.com

Tokyo's Nikkei Plunges More Than 2% On China Debt Crisis Fears

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 09:10 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei plunges more than 2% on China debt crisis fears

Tokyo, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index plunged more than two percent at the open on Tuesday, extending Wall Street falls on contagion fears from the expected collapse of debt-plagued Chinese property giant Evergrande.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dived 2.07 percent or 630.51 points to 29,869.54 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 2.21 percent or 46.36 points to 2,053.81.

"The Japanese market, which was closed on Monday, is expected to be dominated by sell-orders with investors discouraged by the global market rout over the financial crisis at China's Evergrande," senior strategist Yoshihiro Ito of Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

"The market will continue to be volatile, with trading volume already expected to shrink" ahead of the US Federal Reserve's meeting this week, he added.

The Dollar fetched 109.45 Yen in early trade, against 109.38 yen in New York.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 1.8 percent at 33,970.47, the broad-based S&P finished down 1.7 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq fell 2.2 percent.

Related Topics

Dollar China New York Market From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st September 2021

56 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempted attacks by booby-tra ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attacks by booby-trapped boats

7 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Nat ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on National Day

8 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 people in next 5 years

10 hours ago
 China Media Group only official Chinese media at E ..

China Media Group only official Chinese media at Expo 2020 Dubai

11 hours ago
 Multan city roads to have monuments soon

Multan city roads to have monuments soon

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.