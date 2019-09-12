Trinidad sprinter suspended over dope tests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Michelle-Lee Ahye, an Olympic 100m and 200m finalist, has been provisionally suspended for anti-doping violations, the Athletics Integrity Unit (IAU) said on Thursday.

The Trinidadian sprinter was sixth in both the sprint finals at the Rio Games in 2016. She was sixth again in the 100m at the World Championships in London in 2017, but is likely to miss this year's championships which start in Doha on September 27.

The IAU said that Ahye has been provisionally suspended since August 30 while it investigates a "whereabouts failure".

Athletes are required to report their daily whereabouts in advance to allow for unannounced doping controls. In the event of three breaches in less than a year, they risk a two-year suspension.

Earlier this week, American Christian Coleman, one of the favourites for the men's 100m in Doha, was cleared after being charged with a similar offence because, under the rules, his three violations had not all happened in the same 12-month period.