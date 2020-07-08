UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump: 'I Disagree' With Fauci On COVID-19 In The US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 08:20 AM

Trump: 'I disagree' with Fauci on COVID-19 in the US

Washington, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump said he disagrees with the assessment of the country's top immunologist, Anthony Fauci, on the dire situation the United States faces as cases of the novel coronavirus continue to spread.

"The current state is really not good," the highly respected Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in a Facebook and Twitter livestream on Monday.

"We are still knee deep in the first wave" of COVID-19 infections," he said.

Trump, speaking Tuesday in a tv interview, disagreed with Fauci, a key player on the White House's own Coronavirus Task Force.

"I think we are in a good place," the president said in an interview on the "Full Court Press" news show hosted by a former Fox News anchor, adding: "I disagree with him." "Dr. Fauci said don't wear masks, now he says wear them," he continued, adding that the immunologist has "said numerous things" that according to Trump were bad advice.

"So we've done a good job. I think we are going to be in two, three, four weeks, by the time we next speak, I think we are going to be in very good shape," Trump added.

The United States has fared poorly in its handling of the pandemic, with more than 130,000 people losing their lives, the highest death toll in the world by far. Currently there is a surge of cases in the south and the west after regional officials began to relax restrictions.

Trump has downplayed the ever-rising number of daily cases, blaming them instead on increased testing.

The US is currently testing some 600,000 people a day, according to the COVID Tracking Project, but even this is deemed insufficient by health experts because of the very high rate of positive cases being found.

Federal officials said they would offer free COVID-19 testing to people without symptoms to stem a surge of cases in three southern hotspots.

jca/ch/

Related Topics

World Facebook Twitter White House Trump Job United States TV Top Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ethiopian FM discuss bilateral ..

6 hours ago

M/V SAFEEN TIGER makes maiden call at Khalifa Port

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Trade and Industry Min ..

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab ministeria ..

7 hours ago

Hope Probe cost among the world&#039;s lowest, say ..

8 hours ago

ADHA makes headway in adopting AI technologies

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.