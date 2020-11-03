Trump predicts 'another beautiful victory' in final campaign stop

Grand Rapids, United States, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump on Tuesday predicted a "beautiful victory" in his final reelection campaign stop hours before polls open across the United States.

"We're going to have another beautiful victory tomorrow," he told a crowd in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the same place where he held the climactic rally of his 2016 campaign, when he upset the polls to beat Hillary Clinton.

"We're going to make history once again," he said.