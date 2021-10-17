UrduPoint.com

Tuchel Backs 'unselfish' Lukaku To End Goal Drought

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 06:30 PM

Tuchel backs 'unselfish' Lukaku to end goal drought

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku will end his worrying goal drought because he is so unselfish.

Tuchel's side moved to the top of the Premier league with a hard-fought 1-0 win at west London neighbours Brentford on Saturday.

But Belgium forward Lukaku was unable to get on the scoresheet as his run without a club goal extended to six games.

That is a concerning statistic as his strong start to his second spell at Chelsea begins to fade away.

Signed in a club record £98 million ($134 million) deal from Inter Milan, Lukaku looked unplayable as he scored four times in his first four games for the Champions League winners.

But since then the goals have dried up, raising questions about a player who also flopped in the Premier League with Manchester United before reviving his career at Inter.

Lukaku tucked away Timo Werner's cross against Brentford, only to see the effort chalked out for offside. Ben Chilwell provided Chelsea's winning goal.

Blues boss Tuchel is relaxed about Lukaku's recent barren run, praising the 28-year-old's selfless approach.

"I am not concerned as I felt him a bit tired, and then isolated because we were defending too deep as a block," Tuchel said.

"I felt him a bit tired. Altogether we produced a very strong 60 to 75 minutes, including Romelu and Timo.

"Both of them, Romelu and Timo, were too far away to help us escape the pressure. That was the problem, but I have no concerns.

"Normally the best thing is that he scores but he is very unselfish at the moment, looking for Timo in good situations.

"And we had him in the situation to score, it was a close offside decision."

Related Topics

Drought London Belgium Manchester United From Best Top Chelsea Premier League Inter Milan Million

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Pakistan&#039;s Consul General

RAK Ruler receives Pakistan&#039;s Consul General

2 minutes ago
 Etisalat makes great strides in digitalisation of ..

Etisalat makes great strides in digitalisation of services: Etisalat UAE CEO

17 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash to head FNC delegation on visit to Ba ..

Saqr Ghobash to head FNC delegation on visit to Bahrain

17 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Sierra Leone President discuss ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Sierra Leone President discuss boosting bilateral relations

17 minutes ago
 15,616 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

15,616 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

47 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives President of Arab-Brazilia ..

Fujairah Ruler receives President of Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.