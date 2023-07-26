Open Menu

Tunisia Protest Marks Two Years Since President's Power Grab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Tunisia protest marks two years since president's power grab

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Around 300 protesters rallied in Tunis Tuesday to mark the second anniversary of President Kais Saied's adoption of sweeping powers, and to demand the release of about 20 detained opposition figures.

"Down with the coup, freedom for all the prisoners," the protesters chanted.

Addressing the crowd that gathered in the heart of the capital, braving temperatures that topped 45 degrees Celsius (113 Fahrenheit), veteran politician Ahmed Nejib Chebbi denounced a "total failure" of Saied in managing the state.

Chebi, who heads Tunisia's main opposition coalition, the National Salvation Front which organized the rally, said the president's leadership had worsened the state of Tunisia's economy.

On Tuesday afternoon, Saied went out to meet citizens in central Tunis, visiting a popular market in the old city as well as Bourguiba Avenue -- the site of many protests against him.

The president avoided talk of his opponents, and when asked by merchants about recurring water and electricity cuts, he said they were due to "exceptional heat this summer".

The opposition has kept up its protests against Saied's July 2021 move to sack the government and suspend parliament, despite the arrest since February this year of more than 20 opposition, media, and business figures on charges of "conspiracy against state security".

Writer Chaima Issa and former minister Lazhar Akremi were released earlier this month but the others remain in custody.

Among them is Rached Ghannouchi, leader of the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party which was the largest bloc in parliament before Saied's power grab. He is serving a one-year prison sentence on terrorism-related charges.

During Tuesday's protest, Ennahdha spokesman Imed Khemiri denounced "the return of a policy of intimidation... which restricts freedom of expression and impacts the media".

Rights groups have condemned a "witch hunt" aimed at repressing freedom of opinion in the North African country which had been the sole democracy to emerge from the Arab Spring uprisings of 2011.

After his initial moves two years ago, Saied has ruled by decree and last year rammed through a constitution that gave his office unlimited powers and neutered parliament.

"Decree by decree, blow by blow, President Saied and his government have dramatically undermined respect for human rights in Tunisia since his power grab in July 2021," Amnesty International's middle East and North Africa director, Heba Morayef, said in a statement.

"In doing so, he has stripped away basic freedoms that Tunisians fought hard to earn and fostered a climate of repression and impunity."Saied, a former constitutional law lecturer, was elected in 2019 for a five-year term.

Related Topics

Africa Protest Electricity Business Water Parliament Democracy Amnesty International Tunis Tunisia Middle East SITE February July 2019 Market Media All From Government Arab Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers c ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers condolences over victims of wil ..

38 minutes ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfire ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfires

1 hour ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering approach to food security and ..

2 hours ago
 Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

2 hours ago
 Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say ..

Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say analysts as suicide bomber hi ..

2 hours ago
 Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme propose ..

Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme proposed

2 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

2 hours ago
 Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North C ..

Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina Found Dead - Reports

2 hours ago
 Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar says Nawaz ..

Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar says Nawaz to return soon as polls schedu ..

2 hours ago
 US Has Not Heard Back From N. Korea Regarding Defe ..

US Has Not Heard Back From N. Korea Regarding Defected Private Travis King - Pen ..

2 hours ago
 US Flowing Security Aid to Ukraine at 'Incredibly ..

US Flowing Security Aid to Ukraine at 'Incredibly Rapid Pace' - Pentagon

2 hours ago
 Estonia May Deploy Up to 5 Soldiers to EU Military ..

Estonia May Deploy Up to 5 Soldiers to EU Military Mission in Niger - Defense Mi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous