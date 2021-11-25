UrduPoint.com

Turkey Confirms 27,592 Daily COVID-19 Cases

ANKARA, Nov. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) --:Turkey on Thursday reported 27,592 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 8,652,172, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 175 to 75,618, while 28,285 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 364,351 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

