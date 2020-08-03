UrduPoint.com
Turnover Tops 975 Mln USD At Motor Expo In SW China

Mon 03rd August 2020

CHENGDU, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :A total of 38,907 orders worth 6.8 billion Yuan (975.1 million U.S. Dollars) were placed during the 23rd Chengdu Motor Show that concluded Sunday in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The 10-day auto show, spanning over an area of 160,000 square meters, attracted over 120 auto brands globally.

"The auto market is picking up steadily," said Wang Xia, chairman of Automotive Sub-Council under China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, at a forum during the expo.

"China experienced an unprecedented V-shaped recovery in auto sales in the first half, and now auto companies in China should put more effort into cultivating the big domestic market," said Wang.

"We are very confident of market recovery and hope to bring about a rebound in delivery through this offline exhibition," said Deng Zhenyu with Polestar, an electric car brand.

The auto market was sluggish due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has also forced the industry to innovate its traditional sales pattern by moving online, according to Jin Wenhui, executive vice president of Jiangling Motors Co. Ltd., a light-duty truck manufacturer.

Videos bearing the hashtag "Chengdu Motor Show" were viewed more than 900 million times on video-sharing platform Douyin, also known as TikTok. Besides, more than 10 million watched livestreaming programs of the expo.

