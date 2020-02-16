UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TV Star Flack Under Pressure From 'show Trial', Management Says After Suicide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 05:50 PM

TV star Flack under pressure from 'show trial', management says after suicide

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The management team of British tv presenter Caroline Flack, who committed suicide on Saturday, has accused prosecutors of pursuing a "show trial" over domestic abuse claims against the "vulnerable" star.

"In recent months Caroline had been under huge pressure because of an ongoing case and potential trial which has been well reported," said Francis Ridley, of Money Talent Management, which looked after the 40-year-old host.

"The Crown Prosecution Service should look at themselves today and how they pursued a show trial that was not only without merit but not in the public interest. And ultimately resulted in significant distress to Caroline," added the statement.

Flack, best known for hosting hit reality show "love Island", was due to go on trial in March for allegedly hitting her boyfriend over the head with a lamp while he was asleep at their flat in December, prosecutors told a court last month.

But he has since denied the claims, saying she "did not hit me with a lamp" in an Instagram message posted after the court hearing.

Flack was found dead at her north London flat on Saturday, her family said, the third star connected with the hit reality show "Love Island" to have died.

"We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February," her family said in a statement.

A lawyer for her family later confirmed media reports saying she had taken her own life.

The future of "Love Island" has been thrown into doubt by a string of tragedies.

Contestants Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Graydon previously took their own lives, having appeared on the dating programme.

Her death also shines a spotlight on the tabloid press which splashed Flack over the front pages following her arrest in December.

An online petition calling for an inquiry into the press in the wake of her death, and also for the "maltreatment" of Prince Harry and wife Meghan, had attracted over 30,000 signatures by early Sunday.

Related Topics

Hearing Dead Died Suicide Wife London Money February March December Sunday Family Media TV Best Merit Packaging Limited Instagram Court Love

Recent Stories

ADPower announces building of largest independent ..

53 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Sheikh M ..

1 hour ago

96% compliance in UAE companies&#039; preliminary ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Credit Insurance meets with Lord Mayor of L ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Consumer Price Index decreased 1.8% in J ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Ivanka Trump

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.