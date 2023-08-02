Two dead in Senegal bus petrol bomb attack

Dakar, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Two people were killed and five wounded when an attacker hurled a petrol bomb on a bus in Dakar on Tuesday, the interior minister said.

Bus driver Abdoulaye Diop, who was hurt in the attack, told an AFP journalist at the scene that a group of hooded youths boarded the bus and insulted him, while one lit the bomb and threw it.

Interior Minister Antoine Felix Abdoulaye Diome said the attackers had also robbed the passengers of their money and mobile phones.

"We have been informed by the gendarmerie and the fire brigade that seven hooded individuals wrested control of a public transport bus," he said, standing beside the burnt-out vehicle.

Two were killed and five seriously injured, Diop said in footage shared on social media.

"What a criminal act, what an inhuman act, to throw a Molotov cocktail in a bus carrying Senegalese people," he said, promising the culprits would be found and arrested.