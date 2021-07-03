UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Give 98 Percent Protection From Death: Indian Gov't

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 06:10 PM

Two doses of COVID-19 vaccine give 98 percent protection from death: Indian gov't

NEW DELHI, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :-- The Indian government said on Saturday two doses of COVID-19 vaccine provide around 98 percent protection from death due to the disease, while one dose gives nearly 92 percent safety.

The details were given by V K Paul, member (health) of the government think-tank National Institution for Transforming India (NITI ) Aayog (commission) during a media briefing in New Delhi.

Paul quoted a study conducted on police personnel in the northern state of Punjab by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical education and Research, Chandigarh in collaboration with the local government of Punjab.

The study quoted by Paul revealed 4,868 police personnel were not vaccinated and out of them, 15 died due to COVID-19 infection, which comes down to 3.08 incidence per thousand.

"Then out of 35,856 police personnel who were administered one dose, nine died, which translates to 0.25 per thousand. A total of 42,720 received both doses of the vaccine and out of them two died, which translates to 0.05 incidence per thousand," he said.

"From these numbers, we find that one dose offers 92 percent protection from death while both doses give 98 percent protection."

Related Topics

India Police Education Punjab Died Chandigarh New Delhi Post Media From Government

Recent Stories

Majid Al Osaimi meets with Uzbek Deputy Prime Mini ..

24 minutes ago

75,957 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

25 minutes ago

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, Clalit Health Se ..

25 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,632 new COVID-19 cases, 1,561 reco ..

55 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Dubai’s Supreme C ..

1 hour ago

RTA awards contract to improve 11-km Saih Al Dahal ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.