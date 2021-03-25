PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Cambodia on Thursday confirmed two more deaths from the COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to seven, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

The deceased patients were identified as a 43-year-old Chinese man living in southern Kandal province and a 38-year-old Cambodian man residing in capital Phnom Penh, the statement said, adding that they both confirmed to have COVID-19 on March 11 and 16, respectively.

They died at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh on Thursday morning although the doctors had used ventilators to help them breathe.

"The doctors concluded that the two men died from the COVID-19, which caused severe damage to their lungs," the statement said.

According to the MoH, the Southeast Asian nation has officially reported a total of 1,872 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with seven deaths and 1,056 recoveries.

The kingdom has launched an anti-COVID-19 vaccination drive with China's Sinopharm vaccine since Feb. 10 and with Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine since March 4.

As of Wednesday, some 342,000 people in priority groups had been vaccinated against the virus, according to a government report.