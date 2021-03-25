UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two More Die Of COVID-19, Bringing Cambodia's Death Toll To Seven

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 03:10 PM

Two more die of COVID-19, bringing Cambodia's death toll to seven

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Cambodia on Thursday confirmed two more deaths from the COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to seven, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

The deceased patients were identified as a 43-year-old Chinese man living in southern Kandal province and a 38-year-old Cambodian man residing in capital Phnom Penh, the statement said, adding that they both confirmed to have COVID-19 on March 11 and 16, respectively.

They died at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh on Thursday morning although the doctors had used ventilators to help them breathe.

"The doctors concluded that the two men died from the COVID-19, which caused severe damage to their lungs," the statement said.

According to the MoH, the Southeast Asian nation has officially reported a total of 1,872 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with seven deaths and 1,056 recoveries.

The kingdom has launched an anti-COVID-19 vaccination drive with China's Sinopharm vaccine since Feb. 10 and with Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine since March 4.

As of Wednesday, some 342,000 people in priority groups had been vaccinated against the virus, according to a government report.

Related Topics

China Died Phnom Penh Man Cambodia March From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Lahore-Sialkot Motorway Gang-rape case: Convicts c ..

28 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen: Women Development Organization’s L ..

28 minutes ago

Malaysia in Talks With Russia on Potential Sputnik ..

26 minutes ago

Japanese owner says facing 'extreme difficulty' re ..

26 minutes ago

First German state to end virus shutdown from Apri ..

26 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador to US Does Not Know When He Wil ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.