Typhoon Rai Makes Landfall In Southern Philippines

Thu 16th December 2021 | 03:50 PM

MANILA, Dec. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) --:Typhoon Rai, one of the strongest battering the Philippines this year, made landfall in Siargao Island in the southern Philippines on Thursday afternoon, the Philippines' weather bureau said.

Thousands of residents along its path were forced to be evacuated to safety.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration said Rai intensified further as it approached Siargao in Surigao del Norte province, blowing maximum winds of 195 km per hour and with gusts of up to 240 km per hour when it slammed into the island at 1:30 p.m. local time (0530 GMT).

The bureau said Rai was blowing northwestward at 30 km per hour with "destructive typhoon-force winds" and heavy rains over many regions in its path.

