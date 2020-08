(@FahadShabbir)

Monaco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei set a new 5000m world record at the season-opening Monaco Diamond League meet on Friday.

The world 10,000m champion clocked 12min 35.36sec at the Stade Louis II to shatter Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele's previous best of 12:37.35, set in 2004.