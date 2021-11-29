UK calls urgent meeting of G7 health ministers

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Britain, currently chair of the G7 group of nations, on Sunday called for an emergency meeting to discuss the Covid crisis, after several European countries announced cases of the new Omicron variant.

"Under the UK presidency an urgent meeting of G7 health ministers will also be convened on Monday 29 November to discuss the developments on Omicron," said Britain's health ministry.