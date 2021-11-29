UrduPoint.com

UK Calls Urgent Meeting Of G7 Health Ministers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 02:00 AM

UK calls urgent meeting of G7 health ministers

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Britain, currently chair of the G7 group of nations, on Sunday called for an emergency meeting to discuss the Covid crisis, after several European countries announced cases of the new Omicron variant.

"Under the UK presidency an urgent meeting of G7 health ministers will also be convened on Monday 29 November to discuss the developments on Omicron," said Britain's health ministry.

Related Topics

United Kingdom November Sunday

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club announces launch of ‘Arab Media ..

Dubai Press Club announces launch of ‘Arab Media Award’

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Dubai Media Council ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Dubai Media Council members on sidelines of Arab ..

2 hours ago
 Arab Journalism Award winners honoured at Expo 202 ..

Arab Journalism Award winners honoured at Expo 2020’s Al Wasl Plaza

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed receives Police Commissioner of the ..

Saif bin Zayed receives Police Commissioner of the City of New York

3 hours ago
 Behind Expo 2020 Dubai’s logo: Saruq Al Hadid do ..

Behind Expo 2020 Dubai’s logo: Saruq Al Hadid documentary links UAE’s rich p ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates RIT-Dubai’s New ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates RIT-Dubai’s New Campus at Dubai Silicon Oasis

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.