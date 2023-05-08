UrduPoint.com

UK Coronation Party Draws To Close With Volunteer Drive

Published May 08, 2023

UK coronation party draws to close with volunteer drive

London, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :People across Britain were on Monday asked to do their duty as the celebrations for King Charles III's coronation drew to a close with a massive volunteering drive.

After the pomp and majesty of Saturday's service, and the concert and street party fun of Sunday, Britons were urged to join in the "Big Help Out", billed as a lasting volunteering legacy to mark Charles's crowning.

The coalition of volunteer and faith groups organizing the initiative hopes that hundreds of thousands of people will join in, with more than 1,500 charities involved.

While Charles will take a break from the public glare on Monday, his son William will take part in a puppy class at the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association Training Centre as part of the volunteer programme.

"While wholly supportive of the Big Help Out initiatives taking place right across Britain... (the King and Queen) will not be attending any events in person," Buckingham Palace said.

The king was the guest of honour at Sunday's star-studded concert, watched by 20,000 people at Windsor Castle and millions more across the country and world.

Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, watched on from a royal box on the grounds of the castle west of London, as Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and the British band Take That topped the bill of performers.

Screens erected nationwide broadcast the televised event -- featuring a 70-piece orchestra, choirs and several unique dramatic performances -- to communities, while organizers said it would also be seen in over 100 countries.

