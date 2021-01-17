UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Demands China Grant UN Access To Xinjiang Over Abuses

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

UK demands China grant UN access to Xinjiang over abuses

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Britain's government on Sunday pressed China to allow UN rights inspectors to visit Xinjiang after raising anew allegations of "appalling" human rights abuses against the Uighur minority people.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab last week introduced import controls on firms that may have sourced goods from the region in northwest China using forced labour from the mainly Muslim Uighur community.

Speaking on the BBC, he decried reports of "slave labour effectively, forced sterilisation, appalling human rights abuses".

"Whether or not it amounts to genocide has to be determined by a court. The bar has been set incredibly high," Raab said.

"And frankly we shouldn't be engaged in free-trade negotiations with countries abusing human rights well below the limit of genocide," he added, implicitly attacking the European Union for securing an investment pact with China last month.

Raab's government opposes efforts underway in parliament to give UK courts the power to declare a genocide in Xinjiang, which would bar the government from proceeding with any free-trade agreement with China.

But Raab told Sky news that he supported "the spirit" of the proposal, and demanded that China show more transparency over Xinjiang, where experts say at least one million Uighurs have been detained in recent years in political "re-education camps".

"What China says is this is all lies cooked up by the West, and Britain a leading member amongst them," the foreign secretary said.

"What we say is if you dispute the allegations and the claims and the reports, there's a simple way to clear this up: allow the UN Human Rights Commissioner to visit and access and see these sites." China warned Britain to stop meddling in its internal affairs after the imposition of the import controls, which were followed by similar measures from Canada.

Western countries have also been at loggerheads with Beijing over Hong Kong, a former British colony.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson told lawmakers last week that despite the need for vigilance, particularly about threats to national infrastructure and data from cyberspace, bilateral ties could be maintained.

"Speaking frankly and calling out human rights abuses should not stop us from having a productive relationship, where that is possible," he said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Import Minority China Parliament Canada European Union Visit Beijing Hong Kong United Kingdom May Sunday Muslim All From Government Agreement Million Court Labour

Recent Stories

IRENA’s World Energy Transition Day to kick-star ..

26 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler briefed on outcomes of survey on famil ..

56 minutes ago

UAE is keen to diversify energy sources: Suhail Al ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy issues 9,949 DED Trader licences til ..

1 hour ago

MoFAIC offers condolences on death of Russian Amba ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to President Putin o ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.