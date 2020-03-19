UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK To Close Schools, Put Troops On Standby As Coronavirus Deaths Rise

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 08:50 AM

UK to close schools, put troops on standby as coronavirus deaths rise

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Britain announced Wednesday it would be closing schools in the coming days and placing 20,000 troops on standby in efforts to stem the spread of coronavirus, as the death toll topped 100.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had held off following the lead of other European countries because of the impact it would have on the workforce.

But as the outbreak spreads and the death toll reached 104, up from 71 in a day, he said schools would be closed indefinitely later this week.

"After schools shut their gates from Friday afternoon, they will remain closed," he told his daily news conference.

Exceptions will be made for the children of key workers -- including healthcare staff, police and delivery drivers -- and for the most vulnerable children.

Johnson earlier this week advised people to work from home and avoid unnecessary social contact and travel, warning the infection rate was starting to spike.

On Wednesday he said this was having an effect but repeated advice for people with symptoms to self-isolate for between one and two weeks, depending on circumstances.

"We will not hesitate to bring forward further and faster measures," he added.

On Wednesday evening the Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced that 20,000 military personnel were being placed at "higher readiness" to help public services as part of a "COVID Support Force".

Defence secretary Ben Wallace said the armed forces "stand ready to protect Britain".

The MoD said reservists would be called up and 150 military personnel trained to drive oxygen tankers to support the health service, if needed.

Speculation is rife that London in particular could soon be subject to more draconian measures, as the capital records the most number of cases.

"We know London is ahead of the rest of us so we may see more stringent measures than even those that we have announced so far," Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said in Edinburgh earlier.

The government will on Thursday introduce legislation giving it emergency powers to deal with the outbreak, including to close premises and restrict gatherings.

Related Topics

Police London Edinburgh Wallace Lead May From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE suspends return of residents with valid visa e ..

5 hours ago

UAE suspends all types of labour permits

7 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

8 hours ago

Aldar Properties approves AED1.14 bn in cash divid ..

8 hours ago

Poland unveils 'anti-crisis shield' for virus-hit ..

9 hours ago

Poland unveils 'anti-crisis shield' for virus-hit ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.