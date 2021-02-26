UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK To Focus On Age, Not Occupation For Next Vaccines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

UK to focus on age, not occupation for next vaccines

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Britain's next phase of coronavirus vaccines will be administered based on age rather than occupational risk, an advisory group said Friday, sparking anger from police and teachers who said they should get priority.

Britain has already vaccinated 18 million people with at least one dose and says it plans to finish the whole population by the end of July.

It is aiming to give a first dose to people over 50 and vulnerable groups by mid-April before moving onto those in their 40s, followed by those in their 30s and over-18s, said Professor Wei Shen Lim from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

Lim said it was speedier to move through groups by age, rather than occupational risk.

"Following an age-based programme will be simple, and simplicity has been one of the cornerstones of the current programme in terms of speed and success," he said.

"Speed is the critical factor here." But the decision was lambasted by police, who called it a "contemptible betrayal of police officers".

"Their anger is palpable, this will not be forgotten," tweeted John Apter, the national chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales, which represents frontline officers.

Teachers were similarly upset.

The general secretary of the Association of school and College Leaders, Geoff Barton, said he was "disappointed that the JCVI has not advised the prioritisation of education staff".

Schools are set to reopen in England on March 8, prompting fears of increased transmission risks.

Lim said the next phase of inoculations would focus on boosting take-up among black, Asian and other ethnic minority communities within eligible age bands, as well as among those who are obese and those living in deprived neighbourhoods.

Britain this week downgraded its coronavirus alert to four from the highest tier, as the country looks to peel back restrictions in the coming months.

Related Topics

Police Education Minority Alert Wales March July From Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid watches part of Dubai Stage of ..

1 hour ago

87,263 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been adminis ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure unveils Nati ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian Minister of E ..

3 hours ago

‏UAE announces 3,498 new COVID-19 cases, 2,478 r ..

4 hours ago

Struck new agreement with Qatar for LNG import, sa ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.