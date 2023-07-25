Open Menu

Ukraine Claims Drone Attack In Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Ukraine claims drone attack in Moscow

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Ukraine on Monday claimed a drone attack in central Moscow, the latest in a series of strikes revealing Russian vulnerabilities, while Kyiv said Russian forces again hit grain facilities near Odesa.

Russia last week pulled out of a key deal which had allowed the safe export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, and since then Kyiv has accused Russia of targeting grain supplies and infrastructure.

In Moscow, police cordoned off streets near the defence ministry where a drone crashed, while the second shattered glass walls of an office building in a southern district.

A Ukrainian defence source told AFP that the attack -- one day after Kyiv vowed to retaliate for a Russian missile strike in the city of Odesa -- was a "special operation" by Ukraine's military intelligence.

Russia said that the attacks could warrant "tough retaliatory measures." "We regard what happened as yet another use of terrorist methods and intimidation of the civilian population," Russia's foreign ministry added.

AFP reporters at the scene of the strike near the ministry saw a two-storey building with its roof torn apart by the impact of the drone's crash.

"It was 3:39am. The house really shook," said Vladimir, 70, who lives nearby. "It is scandalous that a Ukrainian drone almost flew into the defence ministry." In Crimea, the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014, Moscow-installed governor Sergei Aksyonov said an ammunition depot had also been hit in by drones.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine's Odesa region, officials reported a four-hour Russian drone attack on port infrastructure on the Danube River.

"A grain hangar was destroyed and tanks for storing other types of cargo were damaged," Ukraine's southern military command said on Telegram.

The Danube delta region, which spans across Romania and Ukraine, is being used as an export route for Ukrainian grain -- a key factor in the conflict.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Terrorist Police Governor Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Romania

Recent Stories

I2LEC Steering Committee reviews its current and f ..

I2LEC Steering Committee reviews its current and future plans and projects durin ..

8 hours ago
 Emirates Islamic wins ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ ..

Emirates Islamic wins ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ award

8 hours ago
 Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: ..

Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: Sharjah Ruler

9 hours ago
 Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton ..

Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton - Natural Resources Ministry

9 hours ago
 Ethiopia Aims to Achieve Self-Sufficiency in Food ..

Ethiopia Aims to Achieve Self-Sufficiency in Food Production - Prime Minister

9 hours ago
 COP28 calls on governments to ensure food systems ..

COP28 calls on governments to ensure food systems and agriculture are central to ..

9 hours ago
Turkish Parliament to Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid in ..

Turkish Parliament to Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid in October - Erdogan

9 hours ago
 Russia's Share in Global Food Market Up 1.5 Times ..

Russia's Share in Global Food Market Up 1.5 Times in 5 Years - Agriculture Minis ..

10 hours ago
 US Sanctions 3 Individuals Allegedly Tied to Wagne ..

US Sanctions 3 Individuals Allegedly Tied to Wagner Group - Treasury Dept.

10 hours ago
 Govt schools in GB achieve remarkable results in F ..

Govt schools in GB achieve remarkable results in FBISE examination

10 hours ago
 Sherry exposes timber mafia's role in illegal defo ..

Sherry exposes timber mafia's role in illegal deforestation; urges action to pro ..

10 hours ago
 US House Panel Considering Vote to Hold Zuckerberg ..

US House Panel Considering Vote to Hold Zuckerberg in Contempt of Congress - Rep ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous