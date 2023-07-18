Ukraine grain deal expires after Russia refuses extension

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :The deal allowing Ukraine to safely export grain to global markets via the Black Sea expired at midnight in Istanbul (2100 GMT) after Russia refused an extension.

The deadline was set when the arrangement, brokered by the UN and Turkey in July 2022 to avoid food shortages in vulnerable countries, was last extended for two months in May.

The Kremlin on Monday said it was exiting the deal, having complained about its implementation for months.

"The grain deal has ended. As soon as the Russian part (of the agreements) are fulfilled, the Russian side will immediately return," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

But President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine was prepared to keep exporting grain via the Black Sea despite Russia's exit from the deal.

"We are not afraid. We have been approached by companies that own ships. They said that they are ready" to continue shipments, Zelensky said.

Moscow's announcement came hours after drones struck the only bridge connecting Russia's mainland to the annexed Crimea peninsula, a key supply line for Russian forces in the south of Ukraine.

Kyiv's navy and SBU security service carried out the "special operation" using seaborne drones, a security service source told AFP.

Russian authorities said a civilian couple was killed and their daughter wounded in the attack on the Kerch bridge, which was also damaged last year in a blast Moscow blamed on Kyiv.

Moscow said the attack had nothing to do with its withdrawal from the grain deal.