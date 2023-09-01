Ukraine says drone attack on Russian airport launched inside Russia

Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Ukraine's military intelligence chief said Friday that a recent drone attack on an airport in Russia that damaged several transport planes was carried out from within Russian territory.

The attack this week on Pskov airport -- roughly 700 kilometres (more than 400 miles) from Ukraine -- marked the latest strike to rock Russian territory since Kyiv vowed to "return" the conflict to Russia in July.

"The drones used to attack the 'Kresty' air base in Pskov were launched from Russia," Kyrylo Budanov wrote on social media Friday.

"Four Russian IL-76 military transport planes were hit as a result of the attack. Two were destroyed and two were seriously damaged," he added.

Budanov said the aircraft had been used by the defence ministry to transport troops and cargo.

The Kremlin said this week that military experts were working to find out which routes drones are taking in order "to prevent such situations in the future".

The region of Pskov, which was also targeted by drones in late May, is surrounded by NATO members Estonia and Latvia to its west and Belarus to its south.