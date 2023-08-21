Open Menu

Ukraine Says Forces Recaptured Three Square Km Near Bakhmut

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Ukraine says forces recaptured three square km near Bakhmut

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Ukrainian forces have recaptured a clutch of territory around the eastern war-battered town of Bakhmut but made no major advances on the southern front, the deputy defence minister said Monday.

Kyiv launched a counteroffensive against Russian troops in June after stockpiling Western weapons and building up offensive infantry units but has conceded that progress has been slow.

"Another three square kilometres (1.1 square miles) have been liberated (around Bakhmut). In total, 43 square kilometres around Bakhmut have been liberated" since the offensive began, Ganna Malyar told state television.

Bakhmut, an industrial town that was once home to some 70,000 people, was captured by Russian forces this summer after months of costly fighting.

Ukrainian forces began pushing back immediately around its flanks and have also been pushing towards the southern city of Melitopol under Russian control.

"In the south, the situation has not undergone significant changes. Our defenders continue to advance in the Berdyansk and Melitopol sectors," Malyar said.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told AFP last week that his country's forces will liberate all territory occupied by Russian forces regardless of how long it takes.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Russia Progress Berdyansk Melitopol June TV All

Recent Stories

Special Court formed to try Imran Khan, others in ..

Special Court formed to try Imran Khan, others in Secrets Act cases

5 seconds ago
 DoE sets up gas safety committee to oversee emirat ..

DoE sets up gas safety committee to oversee emirate-wide LPG system safety inspe ..

11 minutes ago
 President of Seychelles inaugurates La Digue Hospi ..

President of Seychelles inaugurates La Digue Hospital, a contribution from Fatim ..

56 minutes ago
 Minister of Health of Seychelles thanks UAE for it ..

Minister of Health of Seychelles thanks UAE for its humanitarian support in La D ..

56 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM vows to resolve challenges faced by B ..

Caretaker PM vows to resolve challenges faced by Balochistan

1 hour ago
 China vows to fully materialize potential of Khunj ..

China vows to fully materialize potential of Khunjrab-Sost-Kashgar border market ..

1 hour ago
Perpetrators of Jaranwala incident to be brought t ..

Perpetrators of Jaranwala incident to be brought to justice: FO

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 August 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

12 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of P ..

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

12 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous