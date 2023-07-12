Ukraine says shot down 11 Russian drones in second night of attacks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Ukraine said Wednesday it had shot down 11 Russian drones overnight in a second consecutive night of attacks on the capital Kyiv, as NATO leaders prepared to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Vilnius.

"A total of 15 kamikaze drones were involved in the strike.

Eleven of them were destroyed in the areas of responsibility of the Centre and East air commands," Ukraine's air force said on social media.

The statement did not say if other drones were shot down in other parts of Ukraine.

Igor Taburets, governor of Cherkasy region in central Ukraine, said two people were hospitalised with burns after a drone hit a non-residential building, sparking a fire.

"Cherkasy was on alert for more than three and a half hours," he said.

Kyiv military authorities said there was also a drone attack on the capital but did not say how many drones were involved.